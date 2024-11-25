iPhone 16 Plus Now at Rs. 2,000 Discount on Amazon – Get It Today

The iPhone 16 Plus, Apple’s latest innovation, is now more affordable. Amazon is offering the device at a flat Rs. 2,000 discount, lowering the price from Rs. 89,900 to Rs. 87,900. This straightforward deal doesn’t require specific bank offers, making it an excellent choice for those planning a smartphone upgrade. Amazon's exchange program lets you trade in your old device for up to Rs. 28,750, depending on the model and condition. Additionally, ICICI Bank credit cardholders can enjoy a further Rs. 5,000 instant discount. This offer, however, excludes Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards and requires a minimum spend of Rs. 53,940.

Released in September 2024, the iPhone 16 Plus is a powerhouse of advanced features. It sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, delivering stunning visuals at a resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels. The display achieves peak brightness of up to 2000 units, ensuring an exceptional viewing experience even in bright light. The device runs on Apple’s robust A18 chipset paired with iOS 18, ensuring seamless performance. It’s available in storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, all accompanied by 8GB of RAM.

Photography enthusiasts will like the dual rear camera setup. It flaunts a 48 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, both capable of capturing high-quality images and 4K videos. The 12 MP front camera also supports 4K recording, perfect for selfies and video calls. Durability is another strong suit of the iPhone 16 Plus. With an IP68 rating, it’s resistant to dust and water, while Corning glass protects its front and back. Advanced features like Face ID, satellite connectivity for emergency SOS, and Ultra Wideband support enhance its usability.

The phone’s 4674 mAh battery offers excellent longevity and supports fast charging through MagSafe and Qi2 wireless options. Available in five stunning colours—Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine—this device blends style with functionality. With this limited-time discount, bank offers, and exchange benefits, upgrading to the iPhone 16 Plus has never been more appealing. Don’t miss your chance to experience Apple’s cutting-edge technology at a lesser price!



