iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Launched: Price, Availability and Features

Apple has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, and they come with a pleasant surprise for Indian consumers—a significant price drop compared to their predecessors. Priced at approximately ₹10,000 less than the iPhone 15 Pro models, these new devices pack enhanced features and improved technology, making them highly anticipated upgrades.



iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Pricing and Availability

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at ₹1,19,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with a base price of ₹1,44,900. This price cut is unexpected, especially considering the upgrades. The iPhone 16 Pro offers 128GB of storage, and the Pro Max begins with 256GB. Pre-orders will commence on September 13, 2024, at 5:30 PM IST, and the official release is scheduled for September 20.

Apple's 2024 lineup retains its premium colour offerings with a slight twist. The company has introduced a new Desert Titanium option, replacing the Blue Titanium from last year. Other colour options include Black Titanium, White Titanium, and the fan-favourite Natural Titanium, providing users with a refined yet familiar aesthetic.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Notable Specifications and Features

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are equipped with Apple's powerful new A18 Pro chipset, a 3nm processor that boosts performance while enhancing energy efficiency. This year's standout feature is Apple Intelligence, powered by this advanced chipset.

The iPhone 16 Pro boasts a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the Pro Max takes it further with a massive 6.9-inch display—the largest in iPhone history. Both screens are OLED, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits, matching the brightness of the previous iPhone 15 Pro series.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Enhanced Camera Capabilities

Apple has made noticeable upgrades to the camera systems in both models. The primary wide camera retains its 48MP resolution but has more advanced features for photography enthusiasts. In particular, the ultrawide and telephoto lenses have been improved significantly. The new 48MP ultra-wide sensor and the 5x tetraprism telephoto lens allow for even better zoom and wide-angle photography across both models.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max can capture stunning 4K videos at up to 120fps. The phones also support high-quality still photography with Apple ProRAW, offering professionals and enthusiasts more creative control. On the front, users will find a 12MP selfie camera with 4K recording and Apple ProRes Log capabilities, perfect for content creators seeking top-tier video quality.

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max offer better performance, larger displays, and camera improvements. However, they also come at a reduced price in India, making them highly competitive in the premium smartphone market. With the A18 Pro chipset and advanced camera features, Apple continues to push the boundaries of smartphone technology, ensuring these models will be a strong contender for consumers in 2024.