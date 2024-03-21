iPhone 16 Series Leaks: Expected Design, Chipset, Display, Camera, and More

As anticipation builds for the iPhone 16 series, which is expected to launch later this year, leaks offer insights into what Apple enthusiasts can expect. From design refinements to chipset enhancements and camera upgrades, here's a breakdown of the anticipated features based on the leaks.

Design Tweaks

While significant design changes aren't anticipated, leaks suggest the inclusion of a new Capture button for swift video capture and haptic feedback technology. The punch-hole design and USB Type-C port are expected to remain consistent across all models.

Enhanced Display

Rumours indicate a larger 6.3-inch display for the iPhone 16 Pro and a massive 6.9-inch screen for the Pro Max variant, with thin bezels enhancing the viewing experience. Additionally, the standard iPhone 16 may feature a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals.

Upgraded Chipset and AI Integration

The iPhone 16 Pro series is expected to feature advanced A18 Pro chipsets, while the standard models may utilize a modified version of the A17 chip. Speculation suggests integrating graphene for improved heat dissipation. iOS 18 is rumoured to introduce a VisionOS-like design and enhanced AI capabilities.

Camera Improvements

Details on camera enhancements are sparse, but leaks suggest upgrades such as an improved Ultra Wide lens and advanced hybrid lenses for the Pro Max variant. Expect dual-camera setups for the standard and Plus models.

Battery and Charging

Leaks hint at larger battery capacities and faster charging support of up to 40W wired charging and 20W MagSafe charging. Battery capacities are expected to vary across models, with the Pro Max tipped to feature the largest unit.

Price Speculations

While price leaks are yet to surface, past trends suggest Apple may maintain pricing or introduce AI features alongside upgrades. Whether prices will see a hike remains uncertain, but enthusiasts can anticipate updates closer to the launch.

As leaks continue to surface, the iPhone 16 series promises notable upgrades across design, performance, camera, and charging capabilities. Apple enthusiasts eagerly await further updates as the launch date approaches, expected in September.