iPhone 16 Tops Global Sales in Q1 2025, Outselling All Android Rivals

Apple has once again proven its dominance in the global smartphone market. According to Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 16 emerged as the world’s best-selling smartphone in the first quarter of 2025 — a significant win for the tech giant.

In a noteworthy twist, even the iPhone 15, launched back in September 2023, outperformed several newer Android flagship phones, including recently released models. This reinforces Apple's enduring market strength, not only with its latest innovations but also with older devices that continue to resonate with consumers.

What makes this achievement even more significant is that it marks the first time in two years that a standard iPhone model — not the Pro or Pro Max — has secured the top spot globally. The iPhone 16 saw particularly strong sales in Japan, where improved economic conditions and changes to carrier subsidies made the device more affordable to a broader segment of buyers. Additionally, regions like the Middle East and Africa (MEA) played a key role in boosting its global standing.

Following closely were the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro, taking second and third place, respectively. Combined, these Pro models accounted for nearly half of all iPhone sales during the quarter, underscoring the continued consumer appetite for premium devices. However, Apple faced headwinds in China, where local brands such as Huawei gained traction, thanks in part to government subsidies aimed at boosting the appeal of domestic smartphones.

The newly introduced iPhone 16e also made a splash, landing in sixth place globally despite being available for only one full month of the quarter. Though it’s priced higher than the ageing iPhone SE 2022, buyers appear drawn to its improved specifications and features, suggesting it could eventually outperform its predecessor in long-term sales.

On the Android side, Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra managed to take seventh place. The drop from its predecessor’s performance is attributed to a shorter shelf life during the quarter, though it continues to hold consumer interest, especially as Samsung doubles down on Galaxy AI features and hardware upgrades.

Samsung also saw encouraging results in the budget segment. The Galaxy A16 5G ranked fifth, showing strong demand in North America and Latin America. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A06 gained popularity in developing regions, signalling the sustained importance of affordable smartphones globally.

Outside of Apple and Samsung, Xiaomi was the only other brand to make the global top ten. Its Redmi 14C 4G experienced significant growth, largely driven by buyers in MEA and Latin America, who seek good performance at competitive prices.

Apple’s commanding performance across multiple models and price points once again highlights its unmatched market influence heading into mid-2025.



