iPhone 16e launch marks end of these iPhone models, check the list here

The iPhone 16e debuted as Apple’s last affordable model globally on February 19 with some eye-catching features. The launch finally bid farewell to the legacy of the iPhone SE by changing the name and discontinuing the 2022 iPhone SE 3. So, we won’t be seeing any SE models in the near future. Along with the iPhone SE 3, Apple has discontinued several popular smartphones which left Apple fans in shock. So, if you have been thinking of buying any of the previous generation smartphones, you might want to hurry up as we might not see these models after a while.

With the launch of the iPhone 16e, Apple has officially discontinued three smartphone models – the iPhone SE 3 (2022), the iPhone 14, and the iPhone 14 Plus. Along with the iPhones, Apple also said goodbye to some features such as the Home button, Touch ID, LCD display, and display under 6 inches as these were quite old practices that users in the premium segments did not opt for. So, now Apple’s lineup includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 16 series. However, keep in mind that Apple might also discontinue the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus during the launch of the new iPhone 17 series.

This could happen due to the hardware limitations of Apple Intelligence and the two-generation A16 Bionic chip. With the launch of the iPhone 16e, Apple officially discontinued three smartphone models: the iPhone SE 3 (2022), iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus. Along with the iPhones, Apple also said goodbye to some features such as the Home button, Touch ID, LCD display, and display under 6 inches as these were quite old practices that users in the premium segments did not opt for.

So, now Apple’s lineup includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 16 series. However, keep in mind that Apple might also discontinue the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus during the launch of the new iPhone 17 series. This could happen due to the hardware limitations of Apple Intelligence and the two-generation A16 Bionic chip.