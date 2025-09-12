Live
iPhone 17 Series Pre-Orders Begin in India at 5:30 PM: Prices, Offers, and Sale Details
Apple’s iPhone 17 series, along with new watches and AirPods, goes up for pre-orders in India at 5:30 PM today.
Apple has officially launched its much-anticipated iPhone 17 series in India, alongside the latest Apple Watches and AirPods. For eager buyers, the pre-order window for these devices opens today at 5:30 PM, marking the beginning of Apple’s next big sales cycle in the country.
How to Pre-Order
Consumers can place their orders directly through Apple.com or the Apple Store app, with options for both home delivery and in-store pickup. Additionally, pre-orders will also be available through leading third-party retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and others. The same platforms will also handle pre-orders for the Apple Watch lineup and the new AirPods Pro 3.
iPhone 17 Series Prices in India
The base model of the iPhone 17 is priced at ₹82,900 for the 256GB version, while the 512GB model costs ₹1,02,900. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900, and the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,49,900.
iPhone 17 Series - Launch Offers and Discounts
Apple is offering attractive bank discounts to make the purchase easier. Buyers can avail a flat ₹5,000 discount on select bank cards across authorised Apple outlets. Trade-in deals are also available, with discounts ranging from ₹3,590 up to ₹64,000, depending on the condition and age of the device being exchanged. E-commerce platforms are also expected to roll out their own exchange and cashback offers.
Apple Watch and AirPods Pricing
The Apple Watch Series 11 starts at ₹46,900, while the premium Apple Watch Ultra 3 is priced at ₹89,900. Bank discounts of ₹4,000 and ₹6,000 are available on these models, respectively. For those seeking affordability, the Apple Watch SE 3 is priced at ₹25,900, with an additional ₹2,000 discount on select cards.
The AirPods Pro 3 also made their debut, priced at ₹25,900, with a limited-time ₹1,000 discount under launch offers.
With competitive trade-in values and bank offers, Apple is clearly aiming to boost adoption of its latest devices in India.