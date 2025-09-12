  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Tech News

iPhone 17 Series Pre-Orders Begin in India at 5:30 PM: Prices, Offers, and Sale Details

iPhone 17 Series Pre-Orders Begin in India at 5:30 PM: Prices, Offers, and Sale Details
x
Highlights

Apple’s iPhone 17 series, along with new watches and AirPods, goes up for pre-orders in India at 5:30 PM today.

Apple has officially launched its much-anticipated iPhone 17 series in India, alongside the latest Apple Watches and AirPods. For eager buyers, the pre-order window for these devices opens today at 5:30 PM, marking the beginning of Apple’s next big sales cycle in the country.

How to Pre-Order

Consumers can place their orders directly through Apple.com or the Apple Store app, with options for both home delivery and in-store pickup. Additionally, pre-orders will also be available through leading third-party retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and others. The same platforms will also handle pre-orders for the Apple Watch lineup and the new AirPods Pro 3.

iPhone 17 Series Prices in India

The base model of the iPhone 17 is priced at ₹82,900 for the 256GB version, while the 512GB model costs ₹1,02,900. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900, and the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,49,900.

iPhone 17 Series - Launch Offers and Discounts

Apple is offering attractive bank discounts to make the purchase easier. Buyers can avail a flat ₹5,000 discount on select bank cards across authorised Apple outlets. Trade-in deals are also available, with discounts ranging from ₹3,590 up to ₹64,000, depending on the condition and age of the device being exchanged. E-commerce platforms are also expected to roll out their own exchange and cashback offers.

Apple Watch and AirPods Pricing

The Apple Watch Series 11 starts at ₹46,900, while the premium Apple Watch Ultra 3 is priced at ₹89,900. Bank discounts of ₹4,000 and ₹6,000 are available on these models, respectively. For those seeking affordability, the Apple Watch SE 3 is priced at ₹25,900, with an additional ₹2,000 discount on select cards.

The AirPods Pro 3 also made their debut, priced at ₹25,900, with a limited-time ₹1,000 discount under launch offers.

With competitive trade-in values and bank offers, Apple is clearly aiming to boost adoption of its latest devices in India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick