iPhone 17 to Feature ProMotion Display: What to Expect

Apple has a history of gradually introducing high-end features from its Pro models to standard iPhones, making each new generation a more compelling upgrade. Features like Dynamic Island and the Action Button have transitioned to non-Pro models over time, and now, Apple is reportedly bringing another long-awaited enhancement to the iPhone 17: ProMotion display technology. With this upgrade, the iPhone 17 is expected to offer a smoother user experience and improved animations, thanks to its high refresh rate. Here’s what we know so far.

iPhone 17 Display Upgrade

Apple’s standard iPhone models have remained stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate for years, even as mid-range and budget smartphones have adopted 120Hz displays. While Apple reserved its ProMotion technology—offering a 120Hz refresh rate and Always-on Display—for Pro models, this is set to change with the iPhone 17.

According to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17 will finally adopt a 120Hz ProMotion display, making scrolling and animations feel significantly smoother. This aligns with earlier reports from analyst Ross Young and several Chinese publications, which also hinted at this long-awaited upgrade for the base iPhone 17 model.

What Else to Expect from the iPhone 17

While Apple hasn’t officially confirmed these details, leaks suggest that the iPhone 17 will maintain a similar design and size to the iPhone 16, featuring a 6.1-inch display. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the A19 chip, delivering enhanced performance. Camera improvements are also on the horizon, with reports hinting at an upgraded 24MP selfie camera. Additionally, Apple may introduce its new C1 chip, first seen in the iPhone 16e, to optimize AI-driven tasks and battery efficiency.

Apple may unveil the iPhone 17 series in September 2025. Until then, more leaks and rumours may provide further insights into what’s coming next.