iPhone 5S or 6 users, it's time for an iOS update

Nearly a year after the last update, Apple released a new version of iOS 12 on Wednesday, aimed at patching a security hole that was recently fixed in more recent versions of the operating system. If you're still using an iPhone 5S or an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus, it's worth updating: Apple obviously doesn't release security updates for its older software all that often, so when it does, you know it's a reasonable issue.



The vulnerability fixed by iOS 12.5.6 could allow a malicious website to run unverified code on your phone if you open it in Safari or another browser. Furthermore, Apple says that someone in the world may have tried to use this exploit. While this type of warning isn't a cause for panic—it's relatively common for the company—it does mean you probably need to exercise caution until you upgrade your phone.



You can download and install the update from Settings > General > Software update. If your phone warns you don't have enough storage space to install the update, you can free up storage space; some of the screens may look a bit different, but the basics will mostly be the same.



The update is also available for other devices, including the original iPad Air, iPad Mini 2 and 3, and iPod Touch 6th generation. If you own any of those, it's probably a good idea to take some time today and update them.