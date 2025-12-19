iPhone Fold Could Launch in 2026 but Stay Hard to Find Until 2027

Apple is finally expected to step into the foldable smartphone space with its first-ever foldable iPhone, widely referred to as the iPhone Fold. While excitement around the long-rumoured device is building, new industry reports suggest that consumers may struggle to actually buy one for quite some time after launch.

According to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the development of the foldable iPhone is running behind earlier timelines. Despite this, Apple is still expected to announce the device in the second half of 2026, likely during its usual September launch event. As Kuo stated on his website, “Development of the foldable iPhone is behind earlier expectations, but the product is still expected to announce in 2H26.”

The bigger concern, however, lies in manufacturing. Foldable devices are significantly more complex to produce than traditional smartphones, particularly when it comes to displays, hinges, and long-term durability. Kuo has warned that Apple may face early-stage yield and production ramp-up issues, which could severely limit supply in the initial months after launch. He added, “Due to early-stage yield and ramp-up challenges, smooth shipments may not occur until 2027.”

This means that even if Apple unveils the iPhone Fold on schedule, buyers may have to wait several months—possibly until early 2027—before the device becomes widely available. The situation is being compared to the iPhone X launch in 2017, when Apple introduced major design changes but struggled with production bottlenecks, leading to delayed shipments and limited stock.

As for the device itself, early leaks and reports suggest that Apple will adopt a book-style folding design, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup. The iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 5.25-inch outer display and a larger 7.8-inch inner screen when unfolded. If accurate, this would give the device both the smallest and largest displays ever seen on a modern iPhone.

The foldable iPhone is also rumoured to include under-display selfie cameras, helping Apple maintain a clean, uninterrupted display design. Interestingly, Apple may skip Face ID on this model, instead opting for a side-mounted Touch ID sensor—possibly due to space constraints within the folding form factor.

Powering the device is expected to be Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chipset, which should deliver flagship-level performance despite the engineering challenges of a foldable design.

Pricing, unsurprisingly, is expected to be steep. Reports suggest the iPhone Fold could start at around $2,400 (approximately Rs 2,15,000). By comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 is priced at $1,999 in the US and Rs 1,74,999 in India, highlighting Apple’s premium positioning.

In short, while Apple’s foldable iPhone may finally arrive in 2026, supply constraints could make it more of a showcase product at first—one that only becomes truly accessible in 2027.