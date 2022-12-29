iPhone Fold with a flexible OLED screen expected in 2025

Apple's highly anticipated foldable iPhone could finally launch in 2025. The foldable iPhone has been dubbed the "iPhone Fold" and is expected to have an OLED display and many new features. Currently, the foldable market is being dominated by Samsung. Motorola has also released a couple of foldable phones and may launch the Razr in 2023. Other than that, Google Pixel may also introduce a foldable smartphone to the market soon.



According to AppleInsider, Apple's iPhone Fold is expected to hit the smartphone market in 2025. According to insider Jon Prosser, Apple might work on a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Prosser said that Apple is working on a foldable device with a clamshell design, the prototype of which was seen in various leaks. Apple, for now, is focusing on the device's hinge and testing its durability. "This clamshell foldable iPhone will actually feature a foldable display. I am told it will feature a folding OLED display supplied by Samsung...I am told we will not get both versions of a foldable iPhone. Like Samsung has Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. No. It will be just this (clamshell) or other (book-style folding), at least at first," he said in the video.

In early November, a report claimed that if all goes to plan for Apple, the Cupertino giant will launch its first foldable device in September 2022. This means the phone would be ready for release next year. The Economic Daily previously reported that Apple is evaluating whether it should use OLED or use microLED material for this foldable iPhone. The type of material will determine the manufacturing process. The hinges Apple has been testing alongside OLEDs for dimple detection could be sourced primarily from New Nikko and go to Hon Hai (or Foxconn) to assemble.

Foldable phones are gaining momentum, but the demand for smartphones isn't that great. Also, only companies like Samsung, Motorola, LG, and Huawei have launched foldable smartphones in the market.