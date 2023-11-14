Live
iPhone may lift sideloading apps ban; What is sideloading, when to expect
Apple is ready to lift the ban on sideloading iPhone apps and may introduce sideloading early next year. This would allow iPhone users in the EU to download apps from alternative app stores.
Apple's App Store features nearly 1.8 million apps for every task imaginable on the iPhone. However, Apple could introduce another way to install applications on the iPhone: through sideloading. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman first revealed this feature in early April this year, stating that the sideloading on iPhone would arrive with the iOS 17 update. However, the release of iOS 17 in September did not include this feature. But now, reports claim it might finally be coming, albeit only in some parts of the world. Notably, Apple has strictly maintained its ban on sideloading iPhone apps for years, saying it could threaten user security. Let's check the details.
What is sideloading?
The sideloading will allow iPhone users to download apps outside the App Store through alternative app stores for the first time. Until now, Apple has disallowed sideloading to prevent malware on iPhones, so this would mark a significant strategy change for Apple if it rolled out this feature. If app developers could still make their apps available to iPhone users without needing to be on the App Store, they could save themselves the 15 to 30 per cent fee the company charges.
When to expect sideloading to come to iPhones
According to Mark Gurman, iPhone users in the EU can sideload apps on the iPhone starting early next year. The "highly controlled system" will allow other platforms to host apps outside the App Store, and iPhone users in the EU can download them. If you live in Europe, you will get the new sideloading feature, but not if you live elsewhere. This reportedly complies with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into force on November 1 last year and requires big tech companies acting as "gatekeepers" to offer their services to developers and other companies.
The Cupertino-based tech giant will also reportedly bring changes to the messaging and payment apps via a localized update that will only be issued for iPhones in the EU. Please note that all information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken carefully. While it claims that sideloading could arrive early next year, confirmation of the feature will only come when Apple releases it.