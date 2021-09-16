iPhone SE (2020) 256GB discontinued, removed from Apple India store: Report

The top-of-the-line storage option of the iPhone SE (2020) model has reportedly been discontinued in India. The storage option is also not listed in Apple's online store in India. The iPhone SE (2020) was announced in three storage options - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB - last year. The 256GB storage option was the most premium offering of the lot, no longer listed within days of the launch of the iPhone 13 series. Apple also cut prices for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11 after the release. launch event.



iPhone-ticker.de discovered for the first time that the 256GB storage option of the iPhone SE (2020) is no longer listed in Apple's online store. As mentioned, even the Indian online store no longer includes the 256GB model and only offers iPhone SE (2020) in 64GB and 128GB storage options. The 64GB storage option is listed for Rs. 39,900 and the 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 44,900. IPhone SE (2020) appears in Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options.

Online sites still have the iPhone SE (2020) 256GB storage option up for grabs, but it will likely remain while stocks last. Flipkart has included the 256GB storage option for Rs. 47,999. There are up to Rs. 15,000 discount on the exchange. The storage option appears in all colour options and has offered such as a 5 percent refund on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and EMI starting at Rs. 1,641 per month.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Specifications

The Apple iPhone SE (2020) comes with a 4.7-inch (750x1,334 pixels) IPS Retina HD LCD display. It features Apple's A13 Bionic chip. On the rear, the phone has a 12-megapixel camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) with 4K 60fps video recording capability. The camera also allows you to capture portraits and is compatible with Smart HDR. There is a 7-megapixel front camera for selfies. Tags: Apple, Apple iPhone SE