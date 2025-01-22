iPhone SE 4 Launch Nears as iPhone SE 3 Stocks Decline in the U.S.

Apple is gearing up for the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 as reports indicate that the current stock of the iPhone SE 3 is running low across the U.S. retail market. As per the latest Power On newsletter by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this stock clearance signals a possible release of the iPhone SE 4, potentially in March or April 2025.

iPhone SE 4: What We Know So Far

The iPhone SE 4, also rumoured to carry the name iPhone 16e, has been subject to leaks for months. Speculation suggests it may resemble the iPhone 14 design, offering a significant aesthetic upgrade over its predecessor. Unlike the SE 3’s dated design with thick bezels and Touch ID, the new model may adopt Face ID, aligning it with Apple’s modern lineup.

Why Stocks Are Clearing

Reports indicate that Apple has mostly cleared out the inventory of the iPhone SE 3, particularly in offline stores, signalling an end-of-life phase for the device. Once the SE 4 launches, Apple is unlikely to continue selling the SE 3, even at discounted rates—a move consistent with its previous product transitions.

If you’ve been considering the iPhone SE 3, now is the time to act. The device, released in 2022, remains a reliable budget option but lags in terms of design and features when compared to current-generation iPhones. The upcoming iPhone SE 4 may mark a significant shift for Apple’s budget-friendly lineup, introducing modern design elements and updated technology. Stay tuned for more details as the anticipated launch date approaches.