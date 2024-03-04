iPhone SE 4 May Ditch Home Button: New CAD Renders Unveil Design

The eagerly anticipated iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to undergo a significant transformation, potentially abandoning the iconic home button seen in its predecessors. Unlike the iPhone SE 2022 edition, which mirrored the design of the iPhone 8, this iteration appears poised to align more closely with the aesthetics of the iPhone 14 series, enhancing its appeal among budget-conscious consumers.

According to recent CAD renders obtained by 91mobiles, the iPhone SE 4 could boast a larger 6.1-inch display, reminiscent of the iPhone 14's design language. Unlike its predecessor, which relied on Touch ID and a smaller 4.7-inch screen, the new model is expected to integrate modern Face ID technology, housed within a notch at the top of the display.

The CAD files suggest a sleek and modernized appearance, with dimensions measuring approximately 147.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm, a notable departure from the compact form factor of the previous iPhone SE. Additionally, speculation abounds regarding potential features such as the adoption of USB-C connectivity and the introduction of an Action button akin to the iPhone 15 Pro.

While an official release date remains elusive, industry insiders anticipate the iPhone SE 4's debut no earlier than 2025. Despite sporadic rumours circulating over the past year and a half, including reports of development halts, the excitement continues to mount as Apple enthusiasts eagerly await further updates on this highly anticipated budget-friendly smartphone.