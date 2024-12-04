iQOO 13 smartphone launched

Hyderabad: iQOO, smartphone brand, on Tuesday announced the launch of India’s ‘fastest’ smartphone, iQOO 13, which is one of the first smartphones in India to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The model is priced at Rs54,999 (effective price: Rs51,999) for the 12GB+256GB variant and Rs59,999 (effective price: Rs56,999) for the 16GB+512GB variant. It will be available in two color options: Legend and Nardo Grey. Additionally, iQOO 13 will be available for pre-booking starting December 5, 12 pm and will go on its first sale starting December 11, at vivo exclusive stores, iQOO e-store and Amazon.in.

The new device will also be available at vivo exclusive stores and other mainline stores. This expansion ensures the convenience of experiencing and purchasing the iQOO devices