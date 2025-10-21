iQOO 15 Set to Launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 144Hz AMOLED Display, and 7,000mAh Battery

The highly anticipated iQOO 15 is officially making its way to India, marking the brand’s next big leap in the premium smartphone segment. Following its debut in China, the iQOO 15 stands out as one of the first devices to feature Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, promising next-level performance and efficiency.

Confirming the news, Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, said, “For iQOO, performance isn’t just a feature — it’s who we are. With Qualcomm, we have found the perfect partner to power that belief. Our long-standing partnership has only strengthened our commitment to offer the very best products to our consumers. We are excited that the iQOO 15 will be among the first premium flagships in India to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, raising the bar for performance in the smartphone industry.”

Expected Price in India

While iQOO has not yet disclosed the official India pricing, the iQOO 15 launched in China at CNY 4,199 (approximately ₹52,000) for the 12GB/256GB model, and goes up to CNY 5,499 (around ₹68,000) for the top-end 16GB/1TB variant. Considering that the previous iQOO 13 was priced at ₹54,999, the iQOO 15 is expected to launch in a similar range. The phone will be available in four striking color options — Legendary, Track, Lingyun, and Wilderness.

Powerful Hardware and Stunning Display

The iQOO 15 comes equipped with a 6.85-inch 2K (1440p) flat Samsung M14 AMOLED LTPO display, boasting a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak brightness. The screen also supports 2160Hz PWM dimming and DC Dimming, ensuring a smooth and eye-friendly viewing experience. For security, it includes an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display.

Top-Notch Camera System

On the camera front, the iQOO 15 offers a triple 50MP setup, featuring a Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto (Sony IMX882) lens offering 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it houses a 32MP front camera, promising sharp and detailed images.

Battery and Charging

The iQOO 15 packs a massive 7,000mAh battery, which supports 100W wired and 40W wireless charging — a welcome return of wireless charging after its absence in the iQOO 13.

Software and Other Features

Running on Vivo’s new OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, the iQOO 15 is the first global iQOO model to move away from Funtouch OS. It is also rated IP68 and IP69, ensuring water and dust resistance. The device features dual speakers, a 14,000mm² vapor chamber for heat dissipation, and RGB lighting around the camera module for a gaming-inspired look. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and dual-band GPS.

With its premium design, top-tier hardware, and flagship-grade performance, the iQOO 15 is all set to redefine the smartphone experience for performance enthusiasts in India. The official launch date is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.