Israel-Hamas War: Message from Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai to employees

Microsoft has expressed its commitment to ensuring the safety of its employees in Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The company has activated its crisis management team and is in direct contact with local leaders in Israel to provide support. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said his focus is on the safety of employees and their families.

A day after Google announced the measures it is taking to ensure the safety of its employees in Israel amid the country's war against the terrorist organization Hamas, Microsoft has said it will do everything it can to support and keep its workers safe in the country.

In a blog, Kathleen Hogan, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, shared a communication with Microsoft employees, saying that since the attacks unfolded, the company has been focused on the safety of its employees and their families in Israel.

“Many teams across Microsoft — including our Crisis Management Team — have been activated and are working to assist employees. Our SLT is in direct contact with our local leaders in Israel and our employee communities, to offer support and to understand how best to help employees and their families during this unimaginable time,” Hogan said.

Microsoft has nearly 3,000 employees in the country that are directly impacted. It has an office in Herzliya, Israel.

“We have Jewish employees around the world who are also experiencing grief, fear and anxiety as hatred and vitriol increase. We have Palestinian employees globally who are deeply concerned for the safety of their loved ones in the region and stand against these acts of terrorism,” the executive noted.

Nadella said that the company’s focus remains on “ensuring the safety of our employees and their families.”

“Heartbroken by the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel and the escalating conflict. My deepest condolences are with all those killed and impacted. Our focus remains on ensuring the safety of our employees and their families,” he said in a post on X.

Apart from Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a post on X that he was deeply saddened by the terrorist attacks in Israel this weekend and the escalating conflict underway.

“Google has 2 offices and over 2,000 employees in Israel. It’s unimaginable what they’re experiencing. Our immediate focus since Saturday has been on employee safety. We’ve now made contact with all of our local employees, and will continue supporting them. We’re also working to provide reliable, accurate information to people through our products, as well as sharing the cyber activity that our experts are seeing. We’ll be supporting humanitarian and relief organisations on the ground. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent Meta, condemned that attack on Instagram and said his focus remains on the safety of employees in Israel and the region.