IT major TCS denies any fraud in recruitment

IT major Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) has refuted any “fraud” in its recruitment process and said that after intervisitation, “no key managerial person has been found involved”, though the company admitted there indeed has been a complaint regarding a scam in the recruitment process of contract resources.

It was alleged that ES Chakravarthy, the global head of TCS’s resource management group (RMG), the company’s recruitment division, had been accepting commissions from staffing firms for years” and subsequently sent Chakravarthy to leave and fired four executives the division, and also blacklisted three staffing firms. Citing an executive of the company, the report also said the “scandal” may have involved Rs 100 crore.

However, TCS in a statement said that its recruitment activities are not handled by the RMG.

“RMG is responsible for allocation of available resources to various projects and in case of any shortfall, fill such requirements through contractors. The complaint referred to in the article relates to the hiring of such contract resources employed by the contractors,” it said.