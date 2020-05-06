It's Hacking Time: Microsoft Challenges Hackers For Hacking Their Linux OS

It's definitely a challenge for all the hackers… The tech giant Microsoft has come up with an open challenge!!! This company has announced the hackers to hack and show its Linux Operation System.

Microsoft is also making the hackers look at this awesome challenge by announcing USD 100,000… It's a huge amount and this challenge is definitely going to turn interesting as well.

If the hackers manage to break the Linux OS, then they will bag a huge reward. Microsoft wants to test the security levels of its OS thus, they came up with this unique idea.

According to sources, the custom version of Linux OS is specially built for its Azure Sphere. This version is designed for running on specialized chips for the Internet of Things (IoT) medium.

The tech giant Microsoft has challenged the hackers to test this version itself.

All the best hackers… Try your best and win a huge amount!!!