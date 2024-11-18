Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Draws 65 Million Viewers on Netflix Amid Streaming Glitches

Netflix’s inaugural venture into live sports streaming proved a mix of success and challenges. The highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson drew a global audience of 65 million viewers, signalling a promising start for the platform’s expansion into live sports. However, technical issues, including frozen streams and connection errors, marred the experience for many users.

As per Netflix, 60 million households tuned in for the fight, with peak viewership reaching 65 million. This positions the OTT platform as a serious contender in live sports streaming. The co-main event, featuring Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, attracted 50 million viewers, potentially becoming the most-watched professional women’s sports event in U.S. history.

Despite these impressive numbers, the debut wasn’t without hiccups. Downdetector reported over 90,000 complaints during the stream, with 87% related to video issues, 12% to server connections, and 1% to login troubles. U.S. viewers endured a six-hour outage, resolved only by Saturday.

Jake Paul claimed victory over Mike Tyson in the ring with a 79-73 decision. Paul took control after early struggles, neutralizing Tyson’s attempts to regain momentum. Paul called the event a monumental success post-fight, citing the streaming issues as proof of its overwhelming demand.

Netflix’s successful viewership numbers highlight its potential in live sports. However, addressing streaming glitches will be crucial for maintaining its reputation and ensuring seamless future events. With its debut event attracting millions, Netflix has made a bold entry into the sports streaming arena, leaving many curious about its next move.