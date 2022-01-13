January 13 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on January 13, 2022. Let's begin...

Wordle is the new sensation! Know all about the online game

Wordle is a new sensational online word game that has taken the internet by storm. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale - Super Saving Deals Available on BLAUPUNKT TV

The sale will start on January 17th and will cover all the models from 32-inch to 65-inch. This Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale avail Super saving Deals on Blaupunkt Android TVs starting from 12999/- . There is a 70% discount on electronic items and an additional 10% off for ICICI card holders.

Nvidia Shield is receiving Android 11 and other updates

The seemingly tireless Nvidia Shield is getting another major Android update, with the new Shield Software Experience Upgrade 9.0 adding Android 11 and a host of other updates. The 2015 set-top box was originally launched with Android 5.0 Lollipop.

Magic Leap's new AR headsets roll out to healthcare companies

Magic Leap, an augmented reality headset maker has announced the first partners for its Magic Leap 2 headset. Increased availability is planned for mid-2022.

Windows 11 Gets a New Volume Indicator

Microsoft is replacing it with a volume indicator that matches the general design of Windows 11. Along with this design tweak, Microsoft lets you test a new calling experience in the Your Phone app on Windows 11.

Happy Lohri 2022: How to download and share Whatsapp stickers

Happy Lohri 2022: WhatsApp has become an excellent means of greeting at festivals. Know how to download and send Happy Lohri Whatsapp stickers.

5 Leading Courses & Training Programmes For Blockchain In India

The demand for Blockchain courses has risen after the boom of technology. Many private institutions are offering full time, part-time and certification courses on various Blockchain technologies for enthusiasts to get hands-on training. This list focuses on compiling the best courses and training programs on Blockchain in India.