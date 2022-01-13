5 Leading Courses & Training Programmes For Blockchain In India

The demand for Blockchain courses has risen after the boom of technology. Many private institutions are offering full time, part-time and certification courses on various Blockchain technologies for enthusiasts to get hands-on training. This list focuses on compiling the best courses and training programs on Blockchain in India. This is meant to help the freshers and professionals to choose from the best and upskill themselves in the thriving Blockchain industry.



Henry Harvin

After enrolling in the blockchain academy, one gets flexible batch slots with different trainers to imbibe as much knowledge and expertise as you can. Students are provided with both self-paced and live-instructor-based training. One can also ask for one-one instructor-based training to better learn and gather deeper insights about the topics. This is 32 hours of intensive training and a certificate program ie instructor-led with return on investments from Henry Harvin's. It offers professionals with updated industry-oriented study material and unlimited access to recorded videos, monthly Bootcamp sessions and unlimited access to all batches for 1 year from the date of enrollment of course that too without spending a penny on it.

International Institute Of Information Technology Bangalore & upGrad

A first of its kind online PG Diploma in Blockchain Development, this program has been designed in collaboration with leading IIIT-B faculty and industry experts to offer the best comprehensive training. It provides extensive hands-on experience with special emphasis on building programming and working on the latest Blockchain tools used by companies such as Ethereum and Hyperledger. It also includes working on projects with feedback and guidance from industry experts and top tech companies. The program also offers personalized industry mentorship from Blockchain experts, along with career assistance.

Simplilearn

The Blockchain Certification course by Simplilearn offers hands-on training to candidates covering Bitcoins, Ethereum, Hyperledger, and Multichain scenarios. From a technological standpoint, a learner will develop a strong grasp of core Blockchain platforms, understand what Bitcoin is and how it works, learn key vocabulary and concepts commonly used when discussing Blockchain, and understand why engineers are motivated to create an app with Ethereum. Hands-on exercises and projects will give practical experience in real-world Blockchain development scenarios.

Amity University

The program covers 9 modules with a total of 550+ learning hours. Students get to interact with industry experts at Amity University campuses along with online live lectures. It offers 6 weeks remote internship with industry partners and career assistance for students to make a career transition into the Blockchain space. It covers the fundamentals of Blockchain technology while equipping learners with creating Blockchain strategies and solutions across diverse functional domains. The curriculum covers applications of Ethereum, Hyperledger, Quorum, Corda and Auxledger Blockchain platforms and the use of Blockchain in conjunction with future technologies big data, AI, ML, analytics and IoT.

Edureka

This blockchain course is both instructor-led and self-paced. They provide hands-on demonstrations. The online live instructor-led class is for 36 hours. Each class at Edureka is followed by practical assignments to assess the students learning. It provides them with lifetime access to LMS where all their presentations, quizzes, class recordings, etc. are stored. After completion of the course, they can work on live projects and the course certifies the learner as a "Blockchain Developer" based upon the projects. They also run a community forum for all their customers which facilitates learning through peer interaction and knowledge sharing.