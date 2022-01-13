Wordle is the new sensation! Know all about the online game

If you've been constantly seeing your social media friends posting something weird called "Wordle Score" and wondering what it is, this is for you. Wordle is an online word game that has captured the world's imagination and is trending on Twitter, Facebook, and even Instagram. People love it and they love to flaunt their scores online.

But what exactly is Wordle? Why did this name, which apparently seems like a blatant typo, catch everyone's attention? Who can try it? And how long will this internet fad last? We try to answer most of these Wordle questions here.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is an online word game that everyone with an internet connection can play. The game is based on the idea of ​​guessing the correct word without any clues. The game is free and can be used online.

What does Wordle mean?

Wordle is essentially a game with its creator's name Wardle and "words". Josh Wardle, a software engineer from New York City created the game.

Why was Wordle created?

Josh Wardle created Wordle for his wife Palak Shah, who loves puns. The game was originally meant to be fun for the couple, but it caught on to the world and went viral from October 2021.

How to play Wordle?

Wordle revolves around guessing one five-letter word per day. Each player has six attempts to guess the five-letter word of the day on an array of tiles. After each guess, the tiles change colour to hint at the word. The tiles turn grey for letters that are not in the word, yellow for letters that are but in the wrong position and green for those that are in the correct place. There is also a Hard mode that makes you use any yellow or green letter to use for the next guesses.

At the end of each day, Wordle gives you a score based on the number of tries it took you to get the word. Later you can share the result on social networks.

How many Wordle answers are there?

There is only one word per day. And it's the same for everyone. Therefore, it is very easy to get Wordle spoilers of the day. So don't search for "word answer today".

Is Wordle on Google Play, Apple App Store?

Not yet. Wardle makes it easily accessible to everyone by keeping it an online-only game for now. You can access it by simply searching for wordle on Google. There have been several clones in the app stores, some of which Apple has started to remove.