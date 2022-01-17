January 17 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on January 17, 2022. Let's begin...

Twitter can get you fired, cautions Elon Musk

Often seen tweeting about cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, Elon Musk doesn't shy away from sharing memes that most professionals pause in a strict corporate environment.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Avail Exciting Offers on TCL Smart TVs

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers the best discounts on a wide range of Mini LED, QLED, 4K, Smart TVs from TCL featuring the latest technology.

Samsung's next tablet lineup may offer a 14.6-inch 'Ultra' model with a notch

Mid-range Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus base models could have smaller, notch-less screens. Samsung could add its first "Ultra" model to its upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, including a Tab S8 and S8 Plus, as rumored on WinFuture.

Ranga Reddy, Global CEO - Maveric Systems on Scaling New Heights in Digital Banking

Maveric Systems with 20 years of banking focus, has its global presence across 10 countries and 3 continents, specializing in 4 key business units - Data, Digital, Core & Quality Engineering; discussing this, the CEO of Maveric Systems, Ranga Reddy shared his views on 'Expansion in business units across geographies.'

Amazon Great Republic Day 2022 Sale kicks off: Best Deals on Smartphones

Amazon's first big sale of the year promises hefty discounts on the best cell phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics. Find the best deals on these smartphones, which include iPhones 12 as well.

Destructive malware targeting Ukrainian government, firms: Microsoft

Microsoft has identified evidence of a destructive malware operation targeting multiple organizations -- government, nonprofit organizations, and IT firms -- in Ukraine.

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to Release on this Date; Check out

A new leak suggests that Apple's affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE 3, is expected to launch in April 2022. The great news is that it is expected to attract millions of Android phone users to the Apple iPhone fold.