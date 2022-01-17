Amazon Great Republic Day 2022 Sale kicks off: Best Deals on Smartphones

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 is now available to everyone after offering early access to Prime members. The special Republic Day sale brings hundreds of deals across all major product categories and will continue through January 20. Amazon's first big sale of the year promises hefty discounts on the best cell phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics. We've handpicked some of the best tech deals and deals you can get in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 today. Don't forget to check out all the bundled payment and trade offers available on a wide range of products. In addition, Amazon has partnered with the SBI card to offer an instant 10 percent discount during the Republic Day sale.



Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: The best deals on these five smartphones



iPhone 12 – (Rs 61,999 and Rs 75,999)



Apple's flagship as of 2020, the iPhone 12, retails starting at Rs 53,699 for the base 64GB model on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. On the other hand, its 128GB models and 256 GB are available at Rs 61,999 and Rs 75,999, respectively. The phone carries dual rear cameras and a 12-megapixel selfie snapper. In addition, customers get 5G support, a 6.1-inch OLED display, and MagSafe wireless charging.

OnePlus 9R (Rs 33,999)



The Snapdragon 870-powered OnePlus 9R is getting a price cut days after launching the OnePlus 9RT in India. The former retails at Rs 36,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. SBI customers can further reduce the price to Rs 33,999. The phone comes with 65W fast charging, quad rear cameras, and a sharp 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Rs 59,999)



OnePlus 9 Pro 5G retails at Rs. 55,999 (MRP Rs. 64,999) during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. You can get an additional discount worth Rs. 5,000 with an SBI credit card and additional Rs. 5,000 discount on exchange value when you exchange your old smartphone with the purchase. Amazon also offers free EMI payment options and a bundled exchange offer with a limit of Rs. 19,900.

Realme Narzo 50A (Rs 11,499)



Amazon offers a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the affordable Realme Narzo 50A smartphone during its Republic Day 2022 Great Sale this week. The discount is available in the form of a coupon that can be used on the product page, and the discount will be applied automatically at checkout. Realme Narzo 50A also comes with a bundled trade-in offer capped at Rs. 11,874. SBI card users are also eligible for an additional instant discount worth 10 per cent (maximum Rs. 1,250).

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Rs 25,999)

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is currently retailing at Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 31,999) on Amazon during the ongoing Republic Day Big Sale. Amazon offers a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 1,000 You can also get another instant discount worth Rs. 4,500 if you choose to pay with an SBI credit card. The bundled trade-in offer also promises an attractive instant discount worth up to Rs. 23,500. If you were looking for a decent offer to get Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, now is a good time to buy it.