Twitter can get you fired, cautions Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is famous for heading the most valuable electric vehicle (EV) company and for his rude comments on Twitter. So often seen tweeting about cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, the 50-year-old billionaire doesn't shy away from sharing memes that most professionals pause in a strict corporate environment. It's no secret that posting something "controversial" on the microblogging platform could even get you fired. It's an old classic debate that old Internet users like to reiterate, 'talk without consequence.' Therefore, Musk has turned this fiasco into a meme with this clever phrase that some may even consider a warning.

The latest meme he shared has a Twitter image with the text, "get fired from your job in five to ten years." It also adds, "say something you want." Although it's not easy to figure out, you might be reminded of the childhood lesson, "think before you speak." What makes this tweet more interesting is Musk's own comment that he shares, "Good thing I never tweet anything controversial."

Good thing I never tweet anything controversial pic.twitter.com/T7sD1q1hvd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2022

According to a Twitter poll, it's a mockery as the CEO of Tesla recently got into trouble after he decided to sell some of his Tesla stock. Tesla investor David Wagner had sued Musk for allegedly violating agreements with the US securities regulator. The US regulator even sued him in 2018 after joking about Tesla's privatization. The accusations allege that Musk's tweets manipulate Tesla's share prices on the stock market.



He also came under fire from some cryptocurrency enthusiasts after calling the new Internet buzzword 'Web3' 'BS.' In simple words, Web3 is the evolution of the 'world wide web,' which now includes blockchains. being mere audience or uploaders In his old tweet, he stated that Web3 is "more of a marketing buzzword than reality right now." However, he seems to believe that Web3 will be a reality in the future, but we're not quite there yet.



