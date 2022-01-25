January 25 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on January 25, 2022. Let's begin...

HYPD, enabler of Asia's first creator-owned marketplace secures $1.5 million in seed round

- Gears up to accelerate creator economy in India; envisions transforming creators into creator-preneurs with topnotch VCs, Creators Network, and Sector Experts. - Ropes in India's biggest creators like Bhuvan Bam, Tanmay Bhatt and many more; Initiates a paradigm shift by giving content-creators a business destination of their own.

Unlu launches one of a kind fellowship program for lyrics writing

Unlu – a one-stop learning platform in creative education has recently announced the launch of its exclusive fellowship program on lyrics writing. The one-of-a-kind fellowship program invites applications from across the globe and provides the aspirants an opportunity to learn from the industry's renowned celebrities.

Technology-Oriented Curriculum is the New Pedagogy

We must incorporate Technology-Oriented Curriculum Delivery, which is based on technique and pedagogy aligned with the demands of 21st Century Skills, into our education delivery for K-12 students and schools, says Rajeev Tiwari, Co-founder, STEMROBO Technologies.

'Twitter Flock' allows sharing tweets with up to 150 select users

Twitter is said to be working on a feature that allows you to share tweets with a specific group of people (via Post). Only people in your 'Flock' can see and reply to your tweets.

Flipkart Grand Gadgets Sale: Discounts on Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE, iPhone XR and MacBook Air M1

Check out attractive deals and discounts on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE, iPhone XR and MacBook Air M1 during the Flipkart Grand Gadget Days sale.

Facebook Parent Meta Built the World's Fastest AI Supercomputer

Meta (formerly Facebook) is the latest company to build an AI supercomputer. Meta's new RSC supercomputer consists of 760 Nvidia GGX A 100 systems containing 6080 GPUs.

How Tonga's Broken Internet Cable Will Be Fixed?

An undersea fibre optic cable connecting Tonga to the rest of the world was broken during a volcano eruption. The underwater eruption, followed by a tsunami, caused the 110,000 inhabitants of Tonga to be isolated.