January 5 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on January 5, 2022. Let's begin...

Starlink India CEO Quits As Elon Musk's Company Faces Licensing Issues

Sanjay Bhargava, Country Director and Chairman of the Board of Starlink India, resigned after Elon Musk's internet company was unable to obtain a license to operate in India.

Choreography Or Orchestration - What Is Your Choice in Serverless Microservices Microservices are an architectural pattern that designs an application as an accumulation of small, loosely connected services that function together to achieve a common goal. As they work independently, they can be added, removed, or updated without intruding on other applications.

Vivo V23 5G and Pro 5G with Dual Selfie Cameras Launches in India: Find Details

These two smartphones feature a fluorite AG glass back that changes color when hit by ultraviolet rays in sunlight. The cost of Vivo V23 5G starts at Rs. 29,990, while the Vivo V23 Pro 5G price starts at Rs. 28,990.

Portable entertainment you can take on your travels for your lifetime

Here are our favourite compact, travel-friendly devices that will keep you company on the road. Their compact, intuitive features and convenience, are perfect for any trip.

WhatsApp Update 2022: WhatsApp to Show Profile Photo in Notifications

The instant messaging application WhatsApp is launching the first feature of the year that shows profile photos in the toast notification. WhatsApp's new feature supports profile photos in notifications.

TCL Showcases the Thinnest 85-inch8K MiniLED TV at CES 2022 Along with Display Innovations

The thinnest MiniLED TV prototype is to be exhibited alongside a High-Performance Mini LED e-sport monitor and the latest smart wearables.

Google acquires Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify for $500 mn

To bolster its response to ever-growing cyber-attacks, Google has acquired an Israel-based cybersecurity startup 'Siemplify' reportedly for $500 million. The startup will be integrated into the Google Cloud Platform, especially its Chronicle operation.