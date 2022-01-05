TCL Showcases the Thinnest 85-inch8K MiniLED TV at CES 2022 Along with Display Innovations

Hong Kong, January 5, 2022–TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand, has returned to CES where it will reveal the thinnest 8K MiniLED TV prototype, its34-inchWQHD 165Hz R1500 Mini LED monitor, TCL LEINIAO AR and the TCL NXTWEAR AIR glasses. TCL is also exhibiting its latest display technologies, MiniLED and QLED TVs, newest mobile devices and a full range of smart home appliances at Central Hall #17017, Las Vegas Convention Center, from January 5-8, 2022.



"We are excited to be back on the ground at CES with an amazing interactive booth and proud to be part of this dynamic industry," said Juan Du, Chairperson of TCL Electronics. "This year, we are launching a new theme called#TCLInspireGreatness and will be demonstrating how our products and services can help people live, work and play better each and every day."



Over the years, TCL has focused on developing MiniLED technology and has become a true leader in the TV display industry. At CES 2022, TCL will preview an 85-inch 8KMiniLED TV prototype, the thinnest MiniLED TVat just3.9mm, with high contrast from over 2,000 local dimming zones and a super wide colour gamut.



At the TCL CES 2022 booth, there will also be interactive displays featuring the latest smart wearables and TCL's high-performance e-sport monitor.



These include:



TCL LEINIAO AR –the industry's first binocular full-colour Micro-LED display powered by the latest holographic optical waveguide technology. The device is also the industry's first full-colour display to be offered in a pair of thin and light-weight smart glasses by TCL.

TCL NXTWEAR AIR – a portable cinematic experience, with a 140-inch equivalent screen from a distance of four meters. The device elevates the viewing experience for movie watching, mobile gaming, remote office working and for commuters. Weighing just 75g, with a standard lens, the NXTWEAR AIR comes with two exchangeable front lenses, for both comfort and style.



TCL CSOT's 34-inchWQHD 165Hz R1500 Mini LED monitor– a monitor specifically designed for e-sports. With Industry's most 1,152 local dimming zones, the 34-inch monitor provides stunning contrast and detail reproduction, and with a refresh rate of 165Hz, it provides serious gamers with fast responsiveness, sharp imagery and smooth gameplay.



TCL will also offer demonstrations of Matter at its CES 2022 booth. Matter is an industry-unifying standard, a seal of approval that smart devices will work seamlessly together.



