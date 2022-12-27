Jio 5G comes to these Xiaomi and Redmi phones; find the list

Xiaomi has partnered with Reliance Jio to bring 5G support to some of its smartphones. To use 5G on their Xiaomi or Redmi phone, users must change the preferred network type to 5G by heading to the settings menu. Once the settings are changed, the eligible Xiaomi or Redmi phone user can use Jio's "True 5G" service.

Xiaomi has partnered with one of the leading telecom operators in India, Reliance Jio, to provide support for Jio 5G on the 13 Mi and Redmi phones. Check out the full list below:

Mi 11 Ultra 5G

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Mi 11X 5G

Mi 11X Pro 5G

Redmi K50i 5G

Xiaomi 11i 5G

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

The company announcing the partnership said that "Redmi K50i and Redmi Note 11T 5G have undergone meticulous testing with Reliance Jio's True 5G network to ensure unhindered connectivity that can truly help elevate users' experience. Today, most 5 G-enabled devices from Xiaomi and Redmi work best with Reliance Jio's True 5G network."

On the partnership, President Xiaomi India, Muralikrishnan B, said, "Over the last two years, Xiaomi has been committed to making #IndiaReady5G. We have been spearheading the 5G revolution with smartphones providing a compelling 5G experience with top-of-the-line features at honest pricing. To further enhance consumer experience and connectivity, we are pleased to partner with Reliance Jio's True 5G network. We are hopeful that this will help consumers enjoy the best of 5G with Reliance Jio's True 5G experience on their Xiaomi and Redmi handsets."

Jio 5G services are now available in more than 10 Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nathdwara, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, among many others. Reliance Jio boss Mukesh Ambani said that Jio 5G will be available nationwide by the end of 2023.