Jio 5G service to arrive in October 2022

At the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance Jio boss Mukesh Ambani announced that 5G Jio services would be rolled out for this Diwali. However, 5G service will be available for select cities in the initial days. These cities include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Ambani confirmed during the meeting that people living in other cities will have access to Jio 5G high-speed internet by December 2023. The president of RIL clarified that Jio 5G services will reach every corner of the country, "all towns, taluks and tehsils", by December 2023. The company claims that "Jio True 5G" delivers "breakthrough increases in broadband speed and drastically lowers latency."

"Jio 5G will be the world's largest and most advanced 5G network. Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network", the RIL president said during the AGM. During the Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 5G speed would be ten times that of 4G services.

Now, coming to the people who live in the four cities that will get Jio 5G service first, should I get a 5G phone to enjoy high-speed internet? To enjoy 5G services, your phone must be compatible with the network.