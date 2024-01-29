Live
- Telangana to prepare digital health profile cards for all
- UP, Bihar, MP lead in decline in youth unemployment
- Mere non-appearance could not be a ground for cancellation of bail: Supreme Court
- ITC gross revenue at Rs 17,483 cr for Q3 represents 2.1% YoY growth
- Govt's PAT scheme saves 24.3mn tonnes of Oil Equivalent: FinMin
- GAFX2024: 3-day event on animation, VFX, gaming & comics underway in Bengaluru
- 252 applications for permission to conduct religious events on Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha day allowed, TN govt tells SC
- Not heart attack, but husband killed Madhya Pradesh SDM: Police
- Nagesh Trophy: Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh win in Men’s T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind
- New approach to welfare has yielded substantial positive outcomes: FinMin
Jio cements market lead, adds 34.5 lakh mobile subscribers in Nov: TRAI data
Reliance Jio moved to a higher gear adding 34.5 lakh mobile subscribers in November, improving on its October gains, as rival Bharti Airtel garnered about 17.5 lakh new wireless users, according to TRAI data released on Monday.
Vodafone Idea, however, slipped further losing 10.7 lakh subscribers in November, the monthly subscriber data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed. The ailing telco's wireless subscriber base shrank to 22.44 crore in November.
Reliance Jio's addition of 34.47 lakh mobile subscribers pushed up its wireless subscriber tally to 45.58 crore as on November. Mobile subscribers added by the country's largest telecom services provider Jio in November were higher than its user gains in October (about 31.6 lakh).
After garnering mobile subscriber additions of 17.47 lakh, the subscriber count of Bharti Airtel in the wireless category stood at 37.98 crore.