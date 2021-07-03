Jio Launches Emergency Data Loan Facility for Prepaid Customers 

Jio users now have the ability to borrow high-speed instant data and pay for it, later called Emergency Data Loan. The latest offering from the Jio telecom operator aims to allow its prepaid subscribers to get up to five data loan packages of 1GB each, 5GB in total. Subscribers can pay for the added data at a later stage. The new facility will allow users who have exhausted their existing data allowance and cannot purchase a data top-up for their accounts.

Each emergency data loan package offering 1GB of high-speed data access is worth Rs. 11 and is valid until the validity of the base plan, which means that you can continue to use the additional data until the validity of your base plan ends. However, users should also note that the emergency data loan service can only be used if you have an active basic plan.



How to Avail Emergency Data Loan on Jio



Users must have the MyJio app installed on their phones to get emergency data loans on their Jio connections. Follow below are the steps on how you can avail the emergency data loan.



Open MyJio and go to the hamburger menu in the upper left corner of the screen.



Select Mobile Emergency Data Loan

Touch Continue below the emergency data loan banner

Select the Get emergency data option

Tap Activate Now

The emergency data loan package will now be activated on your connection. You can also make the payment for the data loan used from the Emergency Data Loan page available in the MyJio application.



Jio has yet to provide any clarity on when exactly people will be required to repay the loan.



Earlier this week, Jio released the Rs. 3,499 annual prepaid plan offering 3GB high-speed data daily allowance. The telecommunications company is also currently testing its 5G network, which is touted to offer up to 1 Gbps speeds.