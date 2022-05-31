Jio launches its first Game Controller for Rs 3,499; Find features

Reliance Jio has launched a Game Controller in India for Rs 3,499. The product is listed on the official Jio website, which says that this game controller can be used for up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge. This is the first product of its kind from the telecommunications operator. Previously, the company only sold feature phones and last year, Jio announced its first smartphone. Now, you have added a new product to your portfolio.

Jio's official website says that the latest Game Controller is compatible with Android TV, Android tablets, and many other devices. But, users will get the best experience with Jio's set-top box. This does not offer access to the cable TV channels that a user gets with the Tata Play (formerly Tata Sky) smart box. This set-top box only allows customers to watch content on OTT platforms, and there is also a JioTV+ app that telecasts a few live TV shows and some other videos.

Jio Game Controller - Features

The Jio game controller comes with features like Bluetooth v4.1 technology for low latency connection. It offers a wireless range of around 10 meters. As mentioned earlier, Jio claims that users will get 8 hours of battery life. It has a rechargeable battery.

The device has a 20-button layout with two pressure-point triggers and an 8-directional arrow button. Jio's new game controller also offers two joysticks. In addition, the official website says that the controller has two vibration feedback motors and supports haptic control.

Coming to the price, the new Jio game controller will set users back Rs 3,499. The official website also shows that the device comes only in a single matte black finish. You can also choose the EMI option, available on the Jio.com website. Currently, it is not listed on Amazon and Flipkart, but the Jio Game Controller listing is available on the official website. Therefore, interested buyers will need to place an order through the official Jio site.