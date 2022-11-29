Jio outage: Jio calls and SMS services resume after 3 hrs outage

Reliance Jio, one of the most popular telecom operators in India, faced an outage earlier today, leaving many Jio users were unable to make or receive calls and use SMS. The outage started early in the morning of November 29 in the country with users reporting issues from around 6 a.m. and lasted until 9 a.m.



Unlike some previous outages, the three-hour outage in services made mobile data work fine for most Jio users, with only calling and SMS services affected. Several users took to Twitter to report the outage.





No volte sign since morning & so unable to make any calls. Is this how you are planning to provide 5g services when normal calls are having issues? @reliancejio @JioCare #Jiodown — Pratik Malviya (@Pratikmalviya36) November 29, 2022





Due to the outage, Jio users who used two-factor authentication across multiple platforms were also unable to receive OTP. Outage detection website DownDetector also showed that hundreds of users are being affected by the Jio outage, with reports pouring in from major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.





Jio outages reported in the last 24 hours



Jio still doesn't have an official statement on the outage as of now, though the issues now appear to be fixed. The cause of the interruption is still unknown. The outage is the latest to be faced by Jio users in India. Similar outages were reported several times during the year. Users reported that they were unable to use data and calls in October, June, and February in early 2022.