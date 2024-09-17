Jio Outage: Users Report Signal Issues Across India

On September 17, 2024, Jio users across India experienced a major network outage, with thousands of reports flooding Down Detector by midday. The outage primarily affected mobile signals, with many users reporting "No Signal" on their devices, while other telecom operators like Airtel and Vodafone remained unaffected.



Jio Outage in Last 24 Hours

According to Down Detector, the issue saw a dramatic increase in complaints, with over 10,000 reports by 12:18 PM, rising from just 653 at 11:13 AM. Most of the reports (68%) indicated "No Signal" issues, while 18% of the complaints were related to mobile internet disruptions, and 14% were regarding JioFibre services.

Social Media Uproar



Jio users took to social media platforms, particularly X, to express their frustrations using the hashtag #JioDown. Many claimed they were unable to make calls, send texts, or access the internet. Complaints ranged from the inability to connect to mobile data to disruption in receiving basic network signals. Despite the inconvenience, other telecom services like Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL appeared to be working without any problems, as shown by real-time data on Down Detector.

Netizens Sound the Alarm

Numerous users flocked to the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their frustration over the network issues. Some reported being unable to make calls, while others mentioned difficulties in sending or receiving messages from their Jio numbers. Additionally, a portion of users expressed concerns about not being able to access mobile internet.

The hashtag #JioDown quickly gained traction as Jio customers shared their experiences and frustrations on social media. Here's how some users reacted to the widespread outage:

Some users resorted to the usual relief—humour twist:

Pov : You have Jio sim and your Wi-Fi at home is also Jio Fiber.#Jiodown





