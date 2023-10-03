Jio prepaid plans with free Netflix and 5G data; Find the list



With so many OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and others, tracking all the monthly subscriptions and data plans we must pay for can take time. These subscriptions can also put a strain on our budgets. However, to help users with unlimited streaming and data needs, Jio offers free subscriptions to Netflix and other OTT plans with specific prepaid mobile plans, Fiber and AirFiber. So users can enjoy 5G internet speeds, calling and all other OTT benefits without paying extra for standalone OTT subscriptions.

If you are also looking for prepaid plans with OTT benefits, you can check out these Jio plans. Below is a detailed overview of Jio plans that offer calling, data and OTT benefits.

Jio prepaid mobile plans with Netflix

Rs.1099 Prepaid Plan: This plan offers unlimited 5G data with a Jio welcome offer, 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling, and a free subscription to Netflix Mobile for 84 days.

Rs.1,499 Prepaid Plan: This plan offers unlimited 5G data with a Jio welcome offer, 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calling, and a free basic Netflix subscription for 84 days.

Notably, the Netflix Mobile subscription included with the Rs. The 1,099 plan allows users to stream content in 480p resolution, while the basic Netflix subscription is included with the Rs. The 1499 plan enables users to stream content in SD resolution.

Jio Fiber prepaid plans with free Netflix

Rs 1,499 Plan: Under this plan, users get internet speeds of up to 300 Mbps and an additional subscription to 18 OTT channels, including Netflix (Basic), JioCinema, JioSaavn, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

Rs 2,499 Plan: With this plan, users will get speeds of up to 500 Mbps and access to Netflix (standard), Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and 16 other apps.

Rs 3999 Plan: This plan offers 1Gbps speed with 35000GB of data (35000GB + 7500GB bonus). It also provides free access to 19 apps, including Netflix (standard), Amazon Prime, and others.

Rs 8,499 Plan: This is the most expensive monthly fiber that offers up to 1Gbps speed and 6,600GB data allowance. Subscribers receive free access to 19 apps, including Netflix (standard), Amazon Prime, and more.

Jio AirFiber plans with free Netflix

Jio AirFiber Plan Rs 1199: This plan provides 100 Mbps internet speed with free access to 550+ digital channels and OTT app subscriptions, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema Premium and more.

Jio AirFiber Max Rs 1,499: Jio offers Max plans in select locations. Under this plan, users will get 300 Mbps internet speed with a validity of 30 days. Also, the benefits are similar, including access to over 550 digital channels and OTT apps, including Netflix Basic, Prime Videos, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5 and others.

Jio AirFiber Max Rs 2,499: This plan offers 500 Mbps internet speed for 30 days along with 550+ digital channels and OTT apps, including Netflix Standard, Prime Videos, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5 and others