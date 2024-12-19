Live
Jio Tag Go Launched: Android Tracker with Google’s Find My Device Support
Jio Tag Go, priced at ₹1,499, offers precise tracking using Google’s Find My Device Network and features a compact, versatile design
Reliance Jio has unveiled the Jio Tag Go, India’s first Android-compatible tracking device that integrates with Google’s Find My Device Network. Compact and coin-sized, the tag pairs easily with Android phones to enable real-time tracking of belongings through a network of nearby Android devices. Reliance Jio has priced the tracker competitively at ₹1,499, making it an attractive option compared to similar offerings in the market.
Price and Availability
The Jio Tag Go costs ₹1,499 and can be bought from Amazon India, JioMart, MyJio Stores and Reliance Digital. The tag comes in vibrant colours, including black, yellow, orange and white, catering to diverse preferences.
Features and Functionality
Designed for portability, the Jio Tag Go is versatile enough to track a wide range of items. Whether tucked inside a wallet, attached to luggage, or fixed to valuable gadgets, cars, or bikes, the device ensures reliable location tracking.
The Jio Tag Go connects to Google’s Find My Device Network, leveraging a global network of Android devices to provide precise and efficient tracking. Its standout feature, “Ring to Find,” allows users to trigger a 120dB ring via the Google Find My Device app, making misplaced items easy to locate.
The tracker boasts a long battery life of up to one year and uses a replaceable CR2032 battery, ensuring continued functionality without frequent replacements. Also, the sharing feature lets users grant friends and family access to locate the Jio Tag Go if needed.
With its blend of affordability, practicality, and innovative features, the Jio Tag Go stands out as a valuable accessory for anyone seeking to keep their belongings safe and easily trackable.