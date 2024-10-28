JioBharat 4G Phone Announced For Rs 699; Free Calls, Data and More

To mark this Diwali, high-speed connectivity within the reach of India's 2G phone, Jio is offering a special deal to the users. The JioBharat 4G phone priced at Rs 999 is now being given at Rs 699 for the JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka offer. With this festive offer, one gets not only a discount on the price of the phone but also a very affordable monthly plan to move to 4G.

There's the monthly plan of Rs 123 offered by JioBharat. This has unlimited voice calls, 14 GB data, and more than 455 live TV channels, among others. The JioCinema will help the users access movie premieres, video shows, live sports, and highlights. Users can use JioPay to make digital payments, including scanning the QR code. The user gets audio notifications for the money received. Plus, all the JioBharat users stay connected through friends and family with respect to JioChat using which they can share various videos, photos, or messages, thus delivering something close to a smartphone on a feature phone.

And more good news is that, as it is actually far more affordable than the others. While some other operators are charging only Rs 199 per month for very basic feature phone packages, the Rs 123 JioBharat pack is nearly 40 percent cheaper. This pricing model saves the customers Rs 76 every month, which sums up with the amount saved over the nine months to equal the cost of the phone. In plain words, a "free" JioBharat phone to those sticking long periods with Rs 123 plans.

Jio will not sell a phone but make digital connectivity reach the last person with 2G networks while offering added features like live TV and digital payments along the lines of JioBharat. The JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka offer is available across retail outlets, JioMart, and Amazon, thereby making it accessible to everyone wanting to upgrade. As Jio aptly puts it, this Diwali offer is "sabse sasta, sabse badiya" (the cheapest and the best) for anyone looking to join the 4G world affordably.

This Diwali, the offer at Jio gives 2G users an excellent opportunity to upgrade to 4G without burning a hole in their pocket and significantly improving their connectivity and digital experience.