JioPhone Next, price cut makes it unbelievably affordable

The JioPhone Next was officially launched in November 2021 as an entry-level smartphone in sub-Rs. 10,000 category. Shortly after its launch, it became a very popular device due to its affordability and features, including access to all Jio apps. And now, to make the smartphone even more attractive in people's eyes, Reliance Jio has announced an exciting offer. As per the offer, the JioPhone Next can be purchased at a massive discount of Rs. 2,000. That means the smartphone that was initially priced at Rs. 6,499 will now be available for just Rs. 4,499. So if you are looking for an affordable smartphone, now is the best time to buy one. But keep in mind that there is a condition in this incredible price reduction deal. Find out what it is and how to take advantage of this offer.



The Next JioPhone price cut gives Rs. 2,000 discount



As mentioned above, the smartphone is initially priced at Rs. 6,499. There are very few smartphones available to compete with it at this price. But now, Reliance Jio has decided to further sweeten this deal by offering an Rs. 2,000 discount on the smartphone. But, there is a condition. This discount will only be extended when trading in an older device. However, unlike Apple, which has a separate discount price depending on the smartphone being sold in, Reliance Jio will give this discount to all customers who trade in any working 4G smartphone.

Interested people can go to the Reliance Jio website, learn more details, and purchase the device.



JioPhone Next Specifications



While JioPhone Next's price cut makes it a very lucrative device to buy, does it offer features worth its price? Let's take a look. The JioPhone Next has a 5.45-inch HD screen and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon QM 215 chipset with a quad-core processor. It has a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera. It runs on the native Pragati OS, a modified version of Android 11 Go, and comes pre-installed with many Jio apps. In addition, the smartphone has dual sim support.

A decent 3,500mAh battery backs the smartphone. It has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. It supports external microSD expandable up to 512 GB. Google offers regular software and security and updates on the device.