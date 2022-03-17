Krafton to release PUBG New State Mobile Season 2 today

Are you having trouble accessing the PUBG New State app or website? Then, get ready for the PUBG: New State 0.9.26 update. Yes! You read that right; Krafton will release the new update today; therefore, the site was under maintenance. The famous battle royale game for Android and iOS smartphones was down for maintenance purposes from 6:30 am to 11:30 am. During this time, players will not be able to access the game while the new update is being installed. In particular, the downtime could also be extended in case of problems while the update is being installed. PUBG New State Mobile's big update will be downloaded automatically; however, if not, users are advised to force close the app or reboot the device to activate the download.



The upcoming PUBG New State Mobile update is expected to bring new content, including weapons and gameplay improvements and changes to the Erangel map. The update will add a new McLaren hypercar to the game as well as part of the company's collaboration. The game will also be based on adjustments related to the vehicles in the game.

What to expect in PUBG: New State 0.9.26 update?

The latest patch 0.9.26 aims to resolve optimization issues and bring a new play area called Avanpost on the Erangel map. Other additions are the new MG3 pistol, which has 7.62mm ammunition with two unique firing modes, each of which affects the weapon's recoil differently. In addition, the Vector and Mini-14 firearms will also receive new customization options that increase bullet capacity and weapon stability, respectively.

Krafton has introduced several improvements to the vehicles in the game in its February update. The March update will bring more improvements while changing how shooting from a moving vehicle works. Vehicles like the Volta will see throttle and cornering adjustments. In addition, the Mesta and Nova have been tweaked to make them easier to drive.