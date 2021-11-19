Leaked! Features and Specification of Samsung Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4

The details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 have already been leaked! Samsung's next-gen foldable are still months away from launch, but forecasters have managed to get hold of some developments that we could see with these phones. And it looks like Samsung is saving most of its ambitious tech for the foldable.



The most significant change seems to be related to the hinges, where Samsung uses a lightweight frame this time. As a result, the total weight of both the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 is expected to drop. Furthermore, Samsung is also adding dust resistance along with improved water resistance on these phones.

Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 Features and Specifications Leaked

Samsung is also said to use an improved under-display camera technology on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, rather than simply offering it on the main display, Samsung is also testing it for the cover display. In fact, Samsung also plans to use the Fold 4's under-display camera technology on the Flip 4, although current prototypes also have the traditional punch cut.

While the leak doesn't mention improved camera performance on the Z Flip 4, the Z Fold 4 could get newer cameras that would be on par with 2022 flagship phone standards. Note that the current generation Z Fold 3 has camera hardware similar to that of the Galaxy S10 generation.

Sadly, Samsung is doing nothing regarding battery capacity. The fourth-generation folding will conserve the battery capacity of the third-generation models. It seems that Samsung's approach is to reduce weight and make the phone easier to use. What remains to be seen is that with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200 chips, how long will the foldable last on a single charge?

Also, will Samsung be able to lower overall prices to make these phones more affordable? The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 have seen some demand from consumers, mainly due to lower prices than previous-generation models.

Note: This is just an unconfirmed leak for now, and Samsung has yet to make any official announcement. Therefore, you must not believe this blindly. Tags: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Z Fold 4