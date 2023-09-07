Leaked! iPhone 15 series prices ahead of Apple launch event

Apple's most anticipated event of 2023 is just a few days away, and fan excitement continues to build as prices and specs for these new smartphones are leaked almost daily. The iPhone 15 models are rumoured to be more expensive than their iPhone 14 series predecessors. Price increases may surprise interested buyers, but this year's iPhone brings several new features that may also prompt them to spend more money. So, check out the leaked iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max prices below.



Apple's launch event will take place on September 12. Four iPhone 15 models will reportedly be announced along with two new smartwatches: the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Let's look at the new iPhone prices to get a clearer picture.

iPhone 15 price

Every year, Apple releases its new generation of iPhones, attracting significant attention from fans worldwide. This year, the iPhone 15 models have generated a lot of buzz due to massive upgrades, and because of that, we can also expect a price increase that will make them more expensive than the iPhone 14 models.

In recent weeks, leaks have suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro models could get a $100 and $200 price increase. This may come true as the Pro versions come with several new advancements that users might like.

To better understand how Apple sets the price bar, let's first look at the price of iPhone 14 models. In the US, base iPhone 14 models cost between $799 and $899. And for the iPhone 14 Pro was $999, and for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it was $1,099.

Previously, Tom's Guide reported that there would be a 12% to 20% increase in upcoming iPhone 15 models. There might not be a substantial price increase for the standard iPhone 15 models. iPhone 15 will be able to start from $799 and the iPhone 15 Plus from $899.

However, the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to increase. According to a Weibo leak, there may be a $100 price increase for the Pro models. We can expect the iPhone 15 Pro to cost around $1,099, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max may cost $1,199. The iPhone 15 Pro Max may even get a $200 price increase due to the special periscope camera it is expected to include.

Please note that the prices mentioned above are based on speculation, and the actual details will be revealed at the Apple event on September 12, 2023.