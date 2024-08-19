Leaked! New iPhone 16 Pro to Get Dark Titanium Colour Option

As the release of the Apple iPhone 16 series draws near, rumours and leaks have begun to circulate with increasing frequency. Set to be unveiled in September, the iPhone 16 lineup is expected to bring various new features, and a recent leak suggests that the high-end iPhone 16 Pro might introduce a fresh colour option.

Speculation around the iPhone 16 series started almost immediately after the first hints of its development surfaced, and with the impending release of iOS 18, these rumours have only intensified. The latest buzz centres on the colour options for the iPhone 16 Pro, with a prominent leak indicating that Apple will add a new shade to its traditional palette. According to this leak, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature four colour options, including a new "Desert Titanium."

This information comes from the well-known tipster @MajinBuOfficial, who shared the details on X (formerly Twitter). According to him, the iPhone 16 Pro will come in four colours: white, black, gold, and a new shade of grey. While these colours are consistent with Apple's typical offerings, there is an interesting twist regarding the gold variant. The tipster suggests that the gold model will be darker than previous iterations, possibly taking on a hue similar to the "Dark Titanium" colour. This new shade is expected to be deeper and more discreet than the purple seen in the iPhone 14 Pro.





According to the latest news it seems that the new desert titanium color will be present



Image @theapplehub pic.twitter.com/Hm7ky9Ph2H — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 17, 2024

To add more excitement, another tipster, @SonnyDickson, shared an image of what is claimed to be the iPhone 16 Pro lineup, showcasing the rumoured colour options. His leak also suggests that the design of the iPhone 16 Pro will closely resemble its predecessors, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro, particularly in the placement of the triple-camera array on a square island.



Beyond aesthetics, the iPhone 16 series is anticipated to offer significant hardware upgrades. The Pro and Pro Max models may feature up to 2TB of storage, double the maximum capacity of previous models. Additionally, the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models are rumoured to come with 8GB of RAM, an upgrade from the 6GB found in the iPhone 15 series. This increase in memory is expected to enhance overall performance and improve multitasking capabilities. As we edge closer to the official launch, these leaks and rumours continue to build anticipation for what could be one of Apple’s most exciting releases yet.



