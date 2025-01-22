Leaked: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series India Prices Ahead of Launch

The much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 series is set to debut in India tomorrow, January 22, at the company’s highly anticipated launch event. While fans are gearing up to witness the unveiling of three flagship models—Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra—leaked pricing details have sparked considerable interest.

Leaked Prices for the Galaxy S25 Series for Indian Market According to MacSol Tech, the Samsung Galaxy S25 may start at ₹84,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, with the 12GB RAM + 512GB model likely priced at ₹94,999. The Galaxy S25+ is expected to have a starting price of ₹1,04,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the 512GB variant could cost ₹1,14,999.



Samsung Galaxy S25 Series pricing for Indian market.



S25

• ₹84,999: 12+256GB

• ₹94,999: 12+512GB



S25+

• ₹1,04,999: 12+256GB

• ₹1,14,999: 12+512GB



S25 Ultra

• ₹1,34,999: 12+256GB

• ₹1,44,999: 16+512GB

• ₹1,64,999: 16+1TB

#SamsungUnpacked #samsungs25ultra pic.twitter.com/a7F9XwoBqN — MacSol Tech (@MacSolTech) January 19, 2025