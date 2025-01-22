  • Menu
Leaked: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series India Prices Ahead of Launch

The much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 series is set to debut in India tomorrow, January 22, at the company’s highly anticipated launch event. While fans are gearing up to witness the unveiling of three flagship models—Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra—leaked pricing details have sparked considerable interest.

Leaked Prices for the Galaxy S25 Series for Indian Market

According to MacSol Tech, the Samsung Galaxy S25 may start at ₹84,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, with the 12GB RAM + 512GB model likely priced at ₹94,999.

The Galaxy S25+ is expected to have a starting price of ₹1,04,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the 512GB variant could cost ₹1,14,999.



For the top-tier Galaxy S25 Ultra, prices might begin at ₹1,34,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The 16GB RAM + 512GB variant is rumoured to cost ₹1,44,999, with the 1TB model priced at an eye-popping ₹1,64,999.

Comparison with Galaxy S24 Series

The previous Galaxy S24 series debuted with the following prices:

  • Galaxy S24: Starting at ₹79,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage).
  • Galaxy S24+: Starting at ₹99,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage).
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra: Starting at ₹1,29,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage).

What to Expect

While earlier rumours hinted at significant price increases for the Galaxy S25 lineup, these leaked figures suggest pricing may remain close to last year’s models. Official confirmation will arrive during tomorrow’s event, during which Samsung will also highlight key features and upgrades.


