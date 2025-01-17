Leaked! Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Colours and Design Before Launch

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 series is set to be unveiled on January 22, and leaks have provided a comprehensive look at the upcoming lineup. Veteran tipster Evan Blass recently revealed promotional images, showcasing the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the standard S25 models in stunning new colourways.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Color Options and Design Refresh

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly be available in four elegant colours: classic black, white, a soft grey finish, and a warm white hue reminiscent of the iPhone 16 Pro. While the official names of these shades remain unconfirmed, they hint at Samsung’s focus on delivering a premium aesthetic.

The S25 Ultra features several design updates, most notably its curved corners, a departure from the sharp, angular edges of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone will sport a flat frame and display, coupled with noticeably thinner bezels, creating a sleeker and more modern appearance.

On the back, the familiar quad-camera setup is positioned at the top left, while the front boasts a discreet punch-hole cutout housing the front-facing camera. Notably, the S Pen will be colour-matched to the phone, adding a cohesive touch. For example, the black S25 Ultra comes with a warm white S Pen, and the grey model includes a matching grey S Pen.

An interesting design tweak involves the camera lenses, which now feature a brushed finish along the sides, offering a fresh look compared to previous models.

Standard Galaxy S25 Lineup: Colour Variants

The standard Galaxy S25 models will also come with four vibrant colour options. These include a mint-green shade, a light violet hue, a blue reminiscent of the iPhone 15 Pro, and a grey finish. These colours add a playful yet sophisticated vibe to the lineup, ensuring there’s something for every taste.

Galaxy S25 Series: What to Expect

Under the hood, the entire Galaxy S25 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, promising top-tier performance and cutting-edge features. The base RAM configuration is expected to be bumped up to 12GB, ensuring seamless multitasking and enhanced user experiences.

Samsung’s One UI 7, built on Android 15, will likely be the operating system of choice for the S25 series. This updated interface is expected to bring a host of new features and refinements, aligning perfectly with the hardware upgrades.

As the official launch approaches, excitement continues to build for the Galaxy S25 series. With its refreshed design, vibrant colour options, and powerful internals, Samsung's latest lineup is poised to make a strong impression in the smartphone market.