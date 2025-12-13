AP mandates twice-a-month e-waste drives in all ULBs

Vijayawada: The state government issued a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to streamline the collection and scientific disposal of electronic waste across all 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), marking a major push for stronger urban environmental governance.

The municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department, citing the rapid increase in discarded gadgets entering municipal garbage, said improper disposal of items such as mobile phones, computers, cables and home appliances poses serious long-term health and ecological risks.

To curb this, the SOP makes e-waste collection drives mandatory twice every month. All ULBs must conduct drives on the 10th and 20th, set up designated collection points, maintain detailed records and appoint a Nodal Officer to oversee compliance.

Under the new protocol, all e-waste must be handed over only to the authorised recycler empanelled by the Swachha Andhra Corporation (SAC). Although the state had earlier signed an MoU with M/s RE Sustainability Pvt. Ltd., only 46 ULBs had so far transferred their collected material, prompting the government to enforce a uniform framework.

SAC will run a central monitoring dashboard to track real-time progress, while ULBs will submit monthly and quarterly reports. The SOP also mandates awareness drives in schools, residential colonies and urban neighbourhoods to encourage responsible disposal. E-waste management performance will now be factored into district-level rankings under the Swarna Andhra Swachha Andhra (SASA) programme.

Principal secretary (MA&UD) S Suresh Kumar said the SOP strengthens AP’s leadership in modern waste management. “E-waste is one of the fastest-growing waste streams. Our goal is 100 per cent ULB compliance, with traceability from households to authorised recyclers,” he said, stressing that public participation is crucial.

The guidelines come into immediate effect, with ULB Commissioners instructed to ensure strict adherence. The government expects the framework to curb unsafe dumping, improve recycling rates and support cleaner, more sustainable urban ecosystems.