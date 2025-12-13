CM to meet Union ministers in Delhi on Dec 18 &19

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit New Delhi on December 18 and 19 to pursue a series of pending issues with the Union government.

Sources said the Chief Minister is expected to reach the national capital on the night of December 18 and remain there until the evening of December 19.

The Chief Minister is likely to meet several senior Union ministers and senior officials to discuss long-pending matters concerning Andhra Pradesh. The agenda is expected to include central funds due to the State, clearances for infrastructure and development projects, and key approvals that have been awaiting the Centre’s nod.

While the list of appointments is yet to be formally disclosed, sources said the Chief Minister may hold a round of discussions at Parliament House on the morning of December 19, ahead of the conclusion of the winter session.

With the session scheduled to end the same day, the timing of the visit has gained significance, as several AP-related issues have been under consideration at various ministries.

Officials indicated that the Chief Minister’s engagements are likely to focus on speeding up project sanctions, securing reimbursements for Central schemes, and following up on earlier representations made by the state government.

The visit is also expected to cover matters related to industrial development, connectivity projects, and support sought for district-level infrastructure.