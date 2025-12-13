State govt showcases investor push at Business Expo-2025

Vijayawada: Minister for information and public Relations and housing Kolusu Parthasarathy said that the state is emerging as one of the most investor-friendly destinations in the country, and industrialists should capitalize on the favourable environment. He said the state government is committed to providing a red-carpet welcome to investors.

The minister inaugurated the AP Chambers Business Expo 2025, a three-day event being organised by Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, at SS Convention Hall here on Friday, by lighting the lamp.

Over 150 stalls from banking, automobiles, solar energy, food processing, tourism, textiles and construction sectors have been set up at the expo. Parthasarathy visited the stalls and interacted with exhibitors. Senior officials and industry representatives participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said all industrial approvals would be granted within 21 days through the Single Window system, ensuring the ‘Speed of Business’ promised by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Transparent governance, visionary leadership and a robust policy ecosystem were helping the State move rapidly toward economic transformation, he added.

Referring to the state’s technological ambitions, Parthasarathy said the state is set to establish the country’s first quantum computer, marking a revolutionary step in the field. AP is also the first state to utilise funds from the Centre’s Rs 1 lakh crore allocation for quantum technology development, he said. The government aims not only to import but also to manufacture quantum computers within the State, he added.

In a major reform, Parthasarathy said that the state had introduced the Escrow Account mechanism to ensure timely disbursal of incentives to industries—an initiative no other state in India has implemented. This eliminates delays and builds investor confidence, he noted. He said the state government offers comprehensive industrial policies, backed by a 972-km coastline, fertile land, abundant human resources, and sector-specific policies in food processing, electronics, IT, quantum, and infrastructure. He urged investors to explore opportunities in food processing and tourism in the Nuzvid region. AP Pollution Control Board chairman P Krishnayya spoke of initiatives to promote industrial growth while ensuring a pollution-free state, including new recycling policies and incentives of up to 45 per cent for recycling units.

MSME Development Corporation chairman Tammireddy Siva Shankar Rao emphasised that MSMEs today operate not just locally but as part of the global supply chain. In the programme, Fodd Processing Society CEO Dr Gaddam Sekhar Babu, MSME Corporation CEO M Viswa, AP Star Hotels Association President R Veera Swamy, AP Chambers of Commerce president Bhaskara Rao, executive vice-president B Rajasekhar, secretary T H Subba Rao, treasurer S Akkaiah Naidu and others were present.