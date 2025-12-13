OFMK’s BMP-II flotation trials display India’s amphibious might

Hyderabad: The Ordnance Factory Medak (OF Medak) has successfully conducted its annual flotation trials of Infantry Combat Vehicles (BMP-II and its variants), reaffirming the amphibious capabilities and battlefield reliability of these indigenously manufactured machines. The trials were held at Malkapur Lake (Pedda Cheruvu) on Friday under the supervision of SS Prasad, Chief General Manager, OF Medak, with officers from DGQA establishments and the User Directorate in attendance.

The annual trials are a critical exercise to validate the performance of Infantry Combat Vehicles (ICVs) in diverse terrain and water conditions. The BMP-II series, along with its specialised variants, demonstrated their ability to maneuver effectively in amphibious environments, underscoring their importance in modern combat operations.

Established in 1984, OF Medak has emerged as a premier manufacturing unit of the Ordnance Factory Board, equipped with advanced technology for producing a wide range of ICVs. The facility at Yeddumailaram in Sangareddy district manufactures BMP-II, BMP-IIK, Command and Control Vehicles (CMT), Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicles (AERV), Armoured Amphibious Tractors (AAT), Carrier Command Post Tracked (CCPT), Nuclear Biological Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicles (NBCRV), and other specialized variants deployed extensively by the Indian Army.

Beyond the Army, OFM has also contributed to India’s defense preparedness by producing CRN-91 vehicles for naval applications, Mine Protected Vehicles (MPVs/MMPVs), and bullet-proof vehicles supplied to paramilitary forces and state police departments. These products highlight the factory’s versatility and its role in strengthening India’s defense infrastructure.

The successful completion of the flotation trials not only validates the operational readiness of the BMP-II variants but also reinforces the factory’s reputation as a hub of indigenous defense manufacturing.

The event demonstrated India’s growing self-reliance in defense production, aligning with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Officials present at the trials expressed satisfaction with the performance of the vehicles, noting that such exercises are vital to ensure the combat effectiveness of equipment deployed in real battlefield scenarios. The trials concluded with confidence that the BMP-II variants and their specialised counterparts remain reliable assets for the Indian Army in safeguarding national security.